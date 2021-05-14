No one has managed to topple Gerd Müller in almost half a century, but if anyone can it’s Robert LewanGOALski!

With two games of the season left it seems a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ he breaks the record.

Alexander Hassenstein/POOL/PAP/EPA

Robert Lewandowski is used to breaking record but he is only a couple of goals away from cementing his legacy as one of the greatest strikers of all time.

Currently Lewandowski has scored 39 league goals for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, breaking the record number of goals for a Polish player in a season.

Lewy is already the record holder for the number of goals scored in the Bundesliga by a foreign player and now is looking to break Gerd Müller 40 goals in a season record that has stood for 50 years.Paweł Supernak/PAP

There are only 38 games in a season meaning that the Polish number 9 has had to score more than a goal a game to beat the record, a knee injury sustained while on international duty forced the striker to miss valuable games in April as he chased the record.

In February Bayern won the sextuplet, winning all available trophies in one season, a feat only achieved once before by Barcelona. Lewandowski scored both goals in a 2-0 win in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup and was voted player of the tournament.NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL/PAP/EPA

Since returning on April 24th Lewy has been possessed, scoring on his first game back then securing a hattrick in his last game. With two games of the season left it seems a matter of when not if he breaks the record.

Hansi Flick, Bayern Munich manager, told ESPN: “Sure, he is naturally also focused on the record. But he knows how we tick, that we want to win first. If we play good football, he’s the one to profit most from it.”

The season got off to a bang for Bayern who ended last season by winning the Champions League. An 8-0 home win against Schalke was a sign of things to come. A four goal haul in the third league game of the season gave him momentum and fans started asking early if this could be the year that Lewy smashes the record.

In the next two games he added a further 5 goals. In December he scored 6 goals in one week, a brace in each of the three games. A run that extended beyond the winter break and into January.

The striker was named best of 2020 at the Globe Soccer Awards.Robert Lewandowski/Facebook

Back in action in the German league Lewandowski continued his remarkable goalscoring run with eleven goals in six games, which included two separate hattricks.

Nobody has managed to topple Müller in almost half a century, but if anyone can, it’s Robert LewanGOALski.Bundesliga.com

Before his return from injury Lewandowski told Bundesliga.com: “I hope that when I’m back on the pitch, I can be at my usual level from the first minute, immediately play my best football and score goals.”

He has remained tight-lipped since scoring his latest hattrick at the weekend which also secured Bayern their record ninth league title in a row. The trio of goals that has edged Lewandowski closer to the record are his statement to the fans and the footballing world at large, not surprising for a man who likes to let his actions speaks louder than his words.

For years the goal scoring exploits of Ronaldo and Messi mesmerised fans around the world but scoring 40 goals in Spain and 40 goals in Germany are not comparable. In many seasons when Ronaldo and Messi were scoring their goals over 8 teams in La Liga conceded more than 60 goals, only two teams have conceded more than 60 goals in the Bundesliga this season.