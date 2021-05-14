Poland plans to start Covid vaccination of 16-17 year olds

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The government is planning to publish an official regulation later on Friday that will allow for the registration of 16 and 17 year-olds for coronavirus vaccinations from Monday, the health minister has announced.

“We’re planning to have the regulation signed this evening,” Adam Niedzielski told reporters on Friday morning.

The registration will require consent from parents, the minister added.

“I recommend that all interested people visit the Health Ministry’s website on Sunday and download a form needed for a vaccination, and to register on Monday,” Niedzielski also said.