Polish and Lithuanian military relations are very close: Defense Minister

“The military relations between Poland and Lithuania are very close. We share the same assessment of threats as Lithuania, and we are looking for solutions to them together,” the Minister of National Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak, said on Friday after the meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Arvydas Anušauskas.

“The threats are common, so we are also looking for solutions to them together,” he emphasized. He drew attention to the activity of Poland and Lithuania in NATO and the EU. He stressed that bilateral military relations between Poland and Lithuania are very close.

The head of the Ministry of Defense also drew attention to the joint exercises of the troops of both countries. He indicated that the chief of staff of the Multinational Division North East, stationed in Ełk, northern Poland, was a Lithuanian officer.

Mr Błaszczak said that Friday’s discussion also concerned the increase in the number of joint exercises, both for operational troops and Territorial Defense Forces (WOT). “In Poland, Territorial Defense Forces have been in operation for a relatively short time, while in Lithuania, the experience of volunteer soldiers is much longer” he noted.