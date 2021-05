Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell by 1.2 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said in a flash estimate on Friday.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the country’s GDP slumped by 2.7 percent year on year due to the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Economists polled by PAP rightly predicted that the Polish economy contracted by 1.2 percent in the first three months of this year.