COVID-19: 3,288 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 3,288 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,849,014 including 188,426 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 189,990 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 289 new fatalities, of which 80 were due to COVID-19 alone and 209 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 71,311.

According to the ministry, 115,914 people are quarantined and 2,589,277 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 188,426 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 15,144,771 people have been vaccinated so far, including 11,112,068 with the first dose and 4,241,956 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,690 out of 3,574 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 161,855,210 coronavirus cases, 3,359,476 deaths and 139,691,997 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,626,097, India has the second most with 24,046,809 cases and Brazil third with 15,436,827.