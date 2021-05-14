Local officials and Senate’s Speaker guilty of postal elections failure: MP

“The actions of Senate’s Speaker Tomasz Grodzki regarding the presidential elections in 2020 threatened with a total crisis of the state,” Marcin Horała, MP from Law and Justice (PiS), senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, told Polish public broadcaster TVP.info. He referred to the report of the Supreme Audit Office (NIK) on postal elections.

The head of the NIK Marian Banaś, presented on Thursday a report on preparations for the postal elections of the President of the Republic of Poland, which were to take place on May 10, 2020.

According to the NIK, there were no legal grounds for the Prime Minister to issue any instructions to the Polish Post and Polish Security Printing Works (PWPW) related to the execution of the presidential elections on May 10, 2020. The institution sent notification to the prosecutor’s office about suspected crime in connection with the organisation of the elections by the boards of the Polish Post and PWPW.

On Friday, in an interview with TVP, Marcin Horała pointed to “rebellion and disobedience by some local government officials” as the reasons why the postal elections did not take place.

“If we were to look for anyone responsible to be accused, it would be the local government officials who were ordered by the electoral code in force at that time to start activities related to the preparation of elections, and they did not,” the PiS’ MP stressed.

According to Mr Horała, the Senate Speaker’s actions also threatened a total crisis of the state. He pointed to a similar obstruction in the Senate of the currently pending ratification act related to the Reconstruction Fund.