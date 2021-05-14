We ought to invest in family: Family Minister

“Family must be in the centre of attention of every government, and this is the case in the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki,” said the Minister of Family and Social Policy, Marlena Maląg, in an interview with TVP Info.

“Investing in family, which is a solid and lasting foundation for the state, is an obligation,” she emphasised during the international V4 + COALITION PRO FAMILIA conference held in Warsaw on Thursday.

This was another meeting under the Polish presidency of the Visegrad Group. V4 ministers dealing with family matters signed a declaration on joint actions for supporting families.

Minister Marlena Maląg summed up the conference and noted that unfavourable demographic trends could be reversed, but it’s a long and difficult path.

“We must be aware that if we do not invest in the family, if we do not implement good programmes that help young people to start a family, it will be difficult to rebuild society in a few years,” she said.

This Saturday, the Polish New Deal programme will most likely be presented. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Thursday that it includes continuation of the “Family 500 plus” child benefit as well as new solutions for young parents, seniors and also a housing programme.