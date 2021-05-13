Football: Piątek to miss EURO 2020 due to ankle injury

Krzysztof Piątek will very likely miss the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament due to an ankle injury sustained in a German Bundesliga match on wednesday. The striker of the Polish national team and Hertha Berlin will have an operation and faces a few months’ out.

Although he believes he can return to training before UEFA Euro 2020, according to information obtained by TVP Sport public channel, he will not be ready to participate in the tournament.

During Wednesday’s between Hertha Berlin and Schalke, while challenging for an aerial ball, Krzysztof Piątek fell awkwardly and broke his ankle.

The footballer is still consulting with specialists in Germany, but all indications suggest that he will not avoid a long absence. The Polish Football Association (PZPN) is set to issue an official announcement confirming that the national team will have to do without the Polish striker.

The 25-year-old Piątek has earned 18 caps for the national team, scoring eight goals. He was the first player to score in Paulo Sousa’s tenure.

On Monday, Sousa is to announce a large squad for the last training camp before the UEFA Euro 2020. A press conference is scheduled for 12:00 AM local time.