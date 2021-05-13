FM acknowledges Lebanon’s stabilising role in Middle East

While speaking with Lebanese FM Charbel Wehbe over the phone, FM Zbigniew Rau stressed the importance of Lebanon as a stabiliser of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

According to Poland’s MFA, the telephone call was initiated by Lebanon. During the conversation, Minister Rau expressed Poland’s support for Lebanon’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.







Poland’s FM highlighted the presence of Polish soldiers as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission — something that Lebanese FM Wehbe thanked Mr Rau for.







In 2019 Poland returned to the UN’s peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, where 230 Polish soldiers are located today.







According to the Polish MFA’s communique, FM Rau also brought up the importance of reinforcing Lebanese state institutions and the continuation of endeavours for the appointment of a new and effective government.







The official “commended Beirut’s efforts related to the accommodation of Syrian refugees, declaring his will to maintain the Polish humanitarian and development aid for Lebanon.”







“The minister stressed that Lebanon is one of the top recipients of Polish aid in the Middle East. As the largest Economic Resilience Initiative donor, Poland supports actions related to the development of professional activities and infrastructural investments dedicated to all groups of Lebanese society. As a sign of solidarity, in the wake of the blast in August 2020 at the port of Beirut, Poland provided immediate assistance to Lebanon to help the victims of the disaster,” the communique reads.







As a result of the explosion in Beirut, the Lebanese government resigned. As many as 160 people died in the blast and 6,000 were wounded.