Polish marine and polar scientists to receive national research vessel

Polish scientists involved in marine and polar research will receive their own national research vessel. On Thursday, the Minister of Climate and the Environment, Michał Kurtyka, the Minister of Education and Science, Przemysław Czarnek, and the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Marek Gróbarczyk, signed a letter of intent regarding the acquisition of a floating science and research unit.

Minister Czarnek recalled that Poland had outstanding scientists in the field of marine, ocean and polar research, and the purchase of a ship is necessary for research and transport of scientists to research stations.

“We need our own floating research unit because each year, we spend millions on renting such a vessel as we do not have a seagoing research unit,” the minister said.

Minister Kurtyka pointed out that the ship will be used by scientists from various fields of science: oceanographers, geophysics of seas and oceans, geologists and environmental researchers.

According to Deputy Minister Gróbarczyk, the ship will combine research with teaching.

“Students will be trained on these units as well, not only future researchers, but also those who will later work as seamen, navigators and mechanics,” he said.

The shipowner will be the Maritime University of Szczecin, a city in north-west Poland.