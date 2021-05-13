Over 15 million Poles have received one Covid-19 jab – official

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Over 15 million Poles have received vaccinations against Covid-19, according to the government’s commissioner for the national vaccination programme.

“Words of recognition to all people committed to the National Vaccination Programme,” Michał Dworczyk wrote on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Dworczyk also encouraged people born in the year 2003, and those older, to register for a Covid-19 vaccination.

From May 9, all adult Poles have been offered an e-referral and can register for Covid-19 vaccinations.

From May 17, the gap between the first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines will be shortened from 42 days to 35 days, while the term between AstraZeneca vaccinations will be reduced from 84 days to 35 days.

The vaccination campaign in Poland, a country with a population of 38 million, started on December 27.

Poles are receiving Covidd-19 vaccines from one of four companies: Pfizer/BioNTech; Moderna; AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson, which is a single-shot vaccine.