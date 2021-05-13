Salaries resistant to COVID-19-induced crisis

“Salaries proved resistant to the COVID-19-induced crisis. This sort of dynamic spike in salaries has not been noted since 2000 until now,” Deputy Development, Labour and Technology Minister Robert Tomanek said commenting on Statistic Poland’s latest data.

The average salary amounted to PLN 5,681.56 (EUR 1,252.50) gross, up 4 percent q/q.

The deputy minister stressed that while an average yearly spike in the value of salaries amounted to a maximum 3.2 percent over the last 5 years, the latest data showed that salaries went up 6.6 percent y/y, which translated to PLN 350 (EUR 77,24) gross.

In the Q1 of 2021, yearly inflation amounted to 2.7 percent in Poland, indicating that real y/y salaries between the Q1 of 2021 and Q1 of 2020 grew by 3.9 percent. The real growth of salaries per quarter, including inflation, amounted to 2 percent.