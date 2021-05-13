LOT suspends flights to Israel following Middle East developments

Polish flag-carrier LOT has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv due to the deteriorating situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip, the airlines spokesman Krzysztof Moczulski announced on Thursday.

“The resumption of flights will depend on the development of the situation in Tel Aviv. We will be conducting security analyses and our decisions will be made in this regard. I presume that LOT will not operate flights to Israel over the coming days,” the spokesman said.

Mr Moczulski added that originally, until the end of May, LOT planned an average of three connections a week on the Warsaw-Tel Aviv route.

The conflict in Gaza escalated during Ramadan, when clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police broke out in the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Since Monday, rocket attacks against Israel have been launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. In turn, Israel has bombed targets in this Palestinian inhabited enclave. So far, seven people have been killed on the Israeli side, and at least 83 in the Gaza Strip.

Due to the escalation of the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Iberia have all cancelled their flights to Tel Aviv. Flights between the US and Tel Aviv have also been suspended by United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines.