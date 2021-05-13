Russian division near Polish border in combat readiness by fall: Russian daily

“The formation of a mechanised division is being finalised in the Kaliningrad Oblast. It will be in full combat readiness by autumn,” informed Russian daily Izvestia. The division will consist of three mechanised and one armoured regiment.

“The division is a powerful, independent group that has everything it needs to carry out various types of combat operations,” emphasised the daily. The 18th Guard Mechanised Division in the Kaliningrad Oblast was created as a part of the 11th Army Corps of Land Forces and Coastal Defense of the Baltic Fleet.

“By autumn, the reformed group will be in combat readiness. Currently, three mechanised and one armoured regiment are being formed and rearmed,” Izvestia reported. In addition to these three regiments, artillery and missile units as well as several independent battalions will also achieve full combat readiness in autumn.

According to the daily, strengthening of the armed forces in Kaliningrad Oblast is “a response to the deployment of NATO forces in the Baltic states.” Izvestia pointed out that “modernisation and strengthening” of Russian forces in the region has been underway for several years.The daily also reported that in 2021, a squadron of the Bastion anti-ship missile systems will be deployed in the Kaliningrad Oblast.