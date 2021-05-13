Poland reports 3,730 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, death toll at 342

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 3,730 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 342 deaths over the past 24h to Thursday morning, against 4,255 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 13,497 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 14,359 recorded the day prior, including 1,772 patients on ventilators, against the total of 3,634 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 115,045 people are under quarantine. So far, 00 people have recovered.

In all, 14,274,291 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 4,030,995 of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.