COVID-19: 3,730 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 3,730 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,845,762 including 189,990 still active. The number of active cases increased from 189,141 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 342 new fatalities, of which 88 were due to COVID-19 alone and 254 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 71,021.

According to the ministry, 115,045 people are quarantined and 2,584,751 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 189,990 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 14,895,420 people have been vaccinated so far, including 10,864,425 with the first dose and 4,030,995 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,772 out of 3,634 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 161,113,261 coronavirus cases, 3,346,207 deaths and 138,945,159 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,586,136, India has the second most with 23,703,665 cases and Brazil third with 15,361,686.