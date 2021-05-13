More than half of Poles have antibodies against COVID-19: Health Ministry

“We have conducted research on a fairly large group of Poles, and we have recorded antibodies in 55 or even more percent of people,” said the Minister of Health, Adam Niedzielski.

Mr Niedzielski told private broadcaster channel Polsat News that if this trend persists, 70-80 percent of the people would have acquired immunity by September. “This means that the same strains and mutations will no longer threaten us,” he assessed.

When asked about the ministry’s forecasts for possible further waves of disease, Niedzielski stressed that “we work with the community of people dealing with mathematical and computer modeling to assess the possible scenarios”.

“We seem to be safe, at least for the period of May and June. In September, when we will return to the full level of mobility related to work and return to school, this risk arises again,” the Minister of Health emphasized.

“I think that all of those who want to be vaccinated will be vaccinated by September and I hope that it will be 70-80 percent of the population. In that case, we can assess that we have herd immunity,” Minister Niedzielski believes.

In his opinion, “the risk is elsewhere. New, emerging mutations that may be immune to vaccines could pose a threat”.