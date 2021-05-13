ESA encourages women to become astronauts

“The European Space Agency (ESA) is encouraging women to apply for astronauts positions,” ESA’s new CEO Josef Aschbacher has said. The agency also plans to send a female astronaut to Mars.

“We especially encourage women, because we already have more men than women working as astronauts,” said the new ESA CEO during a video conference with TV Eesti Rahvusringhääling.

“We are looking for young people with many talents and skills,” Aschbacher said. Recruitment lasts until May 28. Details on how to apply can be found on the ESA website.

The European Space Agency plans to send its first female astronaut to Mars, but it depends on the political will of the member states of the space agencies. Mr Aschbacher emphasised that a European astronaut has to go on the Moon. However, this requires cooperation between ESA and its American counterpart, NASA.

“We do not have an agreement yet that would send a European astronaut to the Moon, but we are negotiating it with NASA. It’s an international collaboration. The same goes for the Mars expedition,” stressed the ESA CEO.

He also said that as space traffic intensifies, it becomes more and more difficult to navigate, and it should be regulated by international agreements to reduce the risk of collisions with, among others, satellites and space debris.