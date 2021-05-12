Limits on travellers on PKP Intercity trains to be lifted from May 15

PKP Intercity connects mainly large agglomerations and smaller towns in Poland. It also provides most international trains to and from Poland.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Polish railway company PKP Intercity announced that its 50-percent seating capacity limit will cease to apply from May 15 owing to the waning strength of the pandemic.

PKP Intercity, responsible for long-distance rail passenger transport, announced that travel rules on public transport were changing. “From May 15 this year, the seat occupancy level on trains will be increased… all seats on PKP Intercity trains may now be occupied,” it wrote in a press release.

The move follows a gradual easing of lockdown restrictions across Poland that have led to shopping centres, hotels and beauty salons opening again.

The carrier also reminded its passengers that they would still be required to make seat reservations as this would ensure that the 100 percent occupancy level of seats would not be exceeded.

PKP Intercity also noted that it was still mandatory for passengers to cover their mouth and nose throughout the journey.

PKP Intercity connects mainly large agglomerations and smaller towns in Poland. It also provides most international trains to and from Poland.