Polish swimmers in pursuit of Olympic qualifications

The European championships in swimming that started in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, on May 10 is the last chance to meet the qualification standards for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The thirty-six-person team consist of many young talents, including Laura Bernat and

Krzysztof Chmielewski.

The 2020 European Aquatics Championships were scheduled to take place in Budapest from May 11 to 24, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed for May 10-23, 2021.

Athletes will compete in four disciplines: swimming, diving, synchronized swimming and open water swimming.

Meanwhile, the game of the first Polish cup in canoe polo took place in Leśna in the Dolnośląskie province, south-western Poland. It is a very spectacular and communicative, but little-known discipline.

The match lasts 20 minutes and includes 10 players in an ultra-manoeuvrable canoe and hanging football goals.