Pope accepts resignation of a Polish bishop over child abuse cover-up

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Jan Tyrawa from the post of Bishop of Bydgoszcz due to accusations of covering up cases of paedophilia involving priests from his diocese.

A statement published on the website of the apostolic nunciature in Poland on Wednesday states that “The Holy Father has accepted the resignation of Bishop Jan Tyrawa from the office of the Bishop of Bydgoszcz. He appointed the apostolic administrator of the Bydgoszcz diocese sede vacante in the person of the Bishop of Torun, Wieslaw Smigiel”.

The statement explained that “following formal notifications, the Holy See – acting in accordance with the motu proprio Vos estis lux mundi – conducted an investigation into the reported negligence of the Bishop of Bydgoszcz Jan Tyrawa in cases of sexual abuse against minors by some priests working in the Bydgoszcz diocese”.

“After completing this procedure, taking into account also other difficulties in managing the diocese, the bishop of Bydgoszcz resigned from his ministry, approved today by the Holy Father,” the statement concluded.