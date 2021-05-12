We hope for emotions to cool down: Deputy FM on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

“We call on both to de-escalate and refrain from taking steps that could escalate the situation. We hope for the emotions to cool down because that is what is the most important right now,” Deputy FM Piotr Wawrzyk said, commenting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Asked by journalists about the growing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Mr Wawrzyk said that the MFA called Polish citizens in the areas engulfed by the conflict to contact Polish diplomatic posts “and to avoid places where assemblies are taken place.”

The Israeli army reported on Wednesday that as of Monday, over 1,000 missiles were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. As many as 850 missiles were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile shield or fell on the Israeli soil, whereas 200 dropped at the Palestinian side. A total of five people died from the Palestinian missile attacks in Israel, and several dozens were injured.

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip, at least 35 people, including 12 children, died as a result of the Israeli retaliatory attacks. The commanders of the Hamas and the Islamic Jihad radical organisations are among the fatalities.