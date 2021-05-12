Airport traffic in Poland surged by 327 pct y/y in April

The number of take-offs and landings at Polish airports soared by 327 percent in comparison to last year, but is still 72 percent down from 2019, the Polish air navigation agency has reported.

Traffic at Warsaw’s Chopin Airport went up by 427 percent year on year in April, and went down by 70 percent compared to April 2019, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency said on Wednesday.

The latest data provides a glimmer of hope for the tourism industry which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 3.7 million Polish citizens in the 38-million nation have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.