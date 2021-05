Rafał Guz/PAP

Corporate wages went up by 6.6 percent year on year in Q1 2021 and reached PLN 5,681.56 (EUR 1,251.50), the Central Statistical Office (GUS) has reported.

Wages went up by 4.1 percent quarter on quarter, GUS said in a Wednesday report.

In April, GUS reported that March’s corporate employment dropped by 1.3 percent year on year, and went down by 0.1 percent from the previous month to 6,330,300.