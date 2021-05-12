Poland reports 4,255 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, death toll at 343

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 4,255 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 343 deaths over the past 24h to Wednesday morning, against 3,098 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 14,359 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 15,602 recorded the day prior, including 1,859 patients on ventilators, against the total of 3,700 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 112,961 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,582,519 people have recovered.

In all, 14,274,291 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 3,839,390 of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.