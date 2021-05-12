COVID-19: 4,255 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 4,255 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,842,339 including 189,141 still active. The number of active cases increased from 187,599 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 343 new fatalities, of which 87 were due to COVID-19 alone and 256 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 70,679.

Photo: Poland IN

According to the ministry, 112,961 people are quarantined and 2,582,519 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 189,141 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 14,274,291 people have been vaccinated so far, including 10,609,955 with the first dose and 3,839,390 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,859 out of 3,700 available.

Photo: Poland IN

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 160,363,284 coronavirus cases, 3,332,762 deaths and 138,152,659 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,550,115, India has the second most with 23,340,938 cases and Brazil third with 15,285,048.