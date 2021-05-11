Bell hidden from Nazi Germans found after 80 years

Searchers from the “Galicja” Exploration and History Association found a bell from a local chapel in Trzciana in the Low Beskids, southeast Poland, which in 1941 was hidden from the Nazi Germans.

The bell comes from the chapel, which was built on the site of the hermitage of St. John of Dukla.

It was buried about 11 meters from the chapel, where it was placed in 1933. In August 1941, the German authorities occupying this territory gave an order to return the bells under severe penalty for refusal.

The smallest bell was issued to the Germans, but the other two were buried. One of them returned to the chapel after WWII, but the second, until now, has remained underground. The search action undertaken last weekend was successful and the artifact is in very good condition.

The Private Museum of the Subcarpathian Battlefields in Krosno played a fundamental role in the discovery of the bell, while the facility’s director Lesław Wilk found the trail of the hidden bell.