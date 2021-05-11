COVID-19: Gov’t launches map of available vaccination slots

From Tuesday, any individual can check how many available slots for getting vaccinated for COVID-19 there are in a given district on the government’s website.

The map of available dates is available at this address.

The map under the link shows, for example, that as of 3:20 PM local time, in the Garwolin district in central Poland, for the next seven days there were 521 available slots for vaccination, in Łuków (eastern Poland) – 80, in Mińsk Mazowiecki (eastern Poland) – 22, Tuchola (northern Poland) – 0, and in Krosno (south-eastern Poland) district – 1,982.

Information about the available slots is shown in the perspective of seven and 30 days and will be constantly updated.

From May 9, all adult persons already have a valid e-referral for vaccination, they can sign up and get vaccinated at any time.

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 13,957,627 people in Poland have been vaccinated so far against COVID-19, including 10,400,987 with the first dose and 3,728,697 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.