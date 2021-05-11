COVID-19: Polish diplomats help vaccinate personnel of Czech embassy in Delhi

Polish diplomats aided the vaccination against COVID-19 of the personnel employed in the Czech embassy in Delhi, the capital of India. They were vaccinated with preparations that were not made in India.

“All interested parties were vaccinated,” the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, thanking the Polish side for their help in a press release.

At the beginning of May, the Czech government decided that foreign diplomats in Prague could apply for vaccinations against COVID-19, but without exercising their right of priority in the queue. The same rules apply to the Czech diplomats serving their duties abroad.

On Sunday, the Czech Foreign Ministry announced on Twitter that Poland helped evacuate a staff member of the Czech embassy in Delhi who had complications after the COVID-19 disease. He is hospitalised in Warsaw.

According to the correspondent of the Czech public radio, Martin Dorazín, the condition of the 60-year-old diplomat is stable and he should be transferred to a hospital in Ostrava in the nearest hours.