‘This place is part of Polish history’ says PM as negotiations start to buy Marie Skłodowska-Curie’s French retreat for EUR 790,000

The house in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, around 40 km from Paris, needs an extra EUR 200,000 in renovation.

Twitter

The government has said it wants to buy a house near Paris which was once owned by Nobel prize winner Maria Skłodowska-Curie.

Situated in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, around 40 km from Paris, the house where the Nobel laureate in physics and chemistry lived with her husband Pierre Curie has been put on the market for EUR 790,000.

On the market for EUR 790,000, the house where the Curies lived is described as a ‘prestigious property’ which ‘will delight lovers of romanticism [and] art’.stephaneplazaimmobilier

According to the French real estate agents, the property which includes tapestries and terracotta from the Curies’ era, needs around EUR 200,000 renovation.

Writing on their website, the real estate agents described the house as being a ‘prestigious property’ which ‘will delight lovers of romanticism [and] art’.

According to the real estate agents, the property includes tapestries and terracotta from the Curies’ era.stephaneplazaimmobilier

They said: “The property, which needs to be restored, served as a holiday resort for Pierre and Marie CURIE and their children between 1904 and 1906.

“This splendid property typical of the region with a crown of sloping roofs stands in a privileged area of the town.

The house was Marie and Pierre Curie’s holiday resort between 1904 and 1906. stephaneplazaimmobilier

“The ground floor consists of a beautiful entrance opening onto a dining room with fireplace, a living room with a Prussian stove, a closed kitchen with access to the basement, a toilet.

“Upstairs 2 bedrooms each with a fireplace, a work desk, a bathroom, a toilet. The converted attic can easily be transformed into a parental suite (water point installed) The basement consists of a boiler room, a laundry room and a workshop.