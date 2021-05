Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The resignation of the PKO BP CEO will take effect on June 7.

The resignation of Zbigniew Jagiello, who also announced that he would be leaving the bank’s management board, will take effect at the end of the Annual General Meeting, which will convene on June 7.

No reason was given for the resignation.

Jagiello has held the post of PKO BP CEO since October 2009.

He was appointed to subsequent terms in 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2020.