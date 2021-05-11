Poland signs Faro Convention on cultural heritage

Having signed the Faro Convention on the Value of Cultural Heritage for Society, Poland has joined a group of 28 states which have already inked the document.

The Faro Convention emphasises that “the conservation of cultural heritage and its sustainable use have human development and quality of life as their goal.”

On behalf of Poland, the convention was signed by Poland’s permanent representative at the Council of Europe, ambassador Jerzy Burski, the Culture Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The convention also says that “everyone, alone or collectively, has the responsibility to respect the cultural heritage of others as much as their own heritage, and consequently the common heritage of Europe.”

The Convention was adopted by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on October 13, 2005, and opened for signature to member states in Faro (Portugal) on October 27 of the same year. It entered into force on June 1, 2011.