Gov’t agencies evacuate after bomb alarm

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

The offices of Poland’s Supreme Auditing Board (NIK), Supreme Court and National Council of the Judiciary (KRS) had to be evacuated on Tuesday morning after bomb alarms in all three buildings.

Besides its Warsaw seat, NIK also evacuated its offices in Olsztyn, Bialystok, Kielce, Poznan, Wroclaw, Rzeszow and Lodz.

All institutions received bomb threats via email.

Also evacuated on Monday was the building of the Polish Supreme Court, whose staff also received an e-mailed bomb alarm.

KRS officials have told PAP that a 45-minute investigation showed there were no explosives in the council’s seat.

In Warsaw, in total almost 40 buildings were evacuated due to the bomb alerts.