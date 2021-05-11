Decline in new vaccinations expected from mid-May, official says

Piotr Polak/PAP

The government is undertaking steps to reverse an expected mid-May drop in new registrations for inoculation against Covid-19, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Piotr Mueller told the Polsat News channel that, from mid-May, the inflow of new candidates for vaccinations will probably begin to fall below the level of the country’s current stock of vaccines, and stated that the government was undertaking steps to keep the vaccination rate as high as possible.

As examples, he named a planned workplace inoculation programme and an ad campaign encouraging Poles to sign up for vaccination.

The campaign was announced on Monday by the government’s vaccination commissioner, Michal Dworczyk, who said its participants will include popular sport stars, bloggers and young celebrities.

Mueller also said that the pause between jabs for persons taking two-doses vaccines will be shortened to ensure that the present vaccine reserves are fully exploited.