Poland reports 3,098 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, death toll at 319

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 3,098 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 319 deaths over the past 24h to Tuesday morning, against 2,032 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 15,602 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 16,925 recorded the day prior, including 1,959 patients on ventilators, against the total of 3,767 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 117,931 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,580,245 people have recovered.

In all, 13,957,627 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 3,728,697 of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.