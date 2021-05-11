More Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive in Poland – official

ETIENNE LAURENT/PAP/EPA

A supply of 114,000 Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines has reached Poland, the head of the government’s Strategic Reserves Agency told PAP on Tuesday.

On Monday, 1.2 million vaccines were delivered from Pfizer.

Supplies of vaccines from AstraZeneca and Moderna are also scheduled to arrive this week, Michał Kuczmierowski said.

From May 9, all adults who already have an e-referral for vaccination, can sign up and get inoculated.

Polish patients receive one of four Covid-19 vaccines. Preparations from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca are two-dose vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson requires one dose.