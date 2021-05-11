COVID-19: 3,098 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 3,098 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,838,180 including 187,599 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 189,015 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 319 new fatalities, of which 84 were due to COVID-19 alone and 235 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 70,336.

According to the ministry, 117,931 people are quarantined and 2,580,245 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 187,599 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 13,957,627 people have been vaccinated so far, including 10,400,987 with the first dose and 3,728,697 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,959 out of 3,767 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 159,631,994 coronavirus cases, 3,318,767 deaths and 137,342,205 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,515,308, India has the second most with 22,992,517 cases and Brazil third with 15,214,030.