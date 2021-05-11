COVID-19: Vaccine dosing interval to be shortened, says official

“Those who will start vaccination from May 17 with the first dose, will automatically receive an earlier date for the second dose,” Michał Dworczyk, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister and government plenipotentiary for the vaccination programme said.

“We standardised the intervals between administering the first and the second dose of all vaccines, the time between the jabs has been shortened. For mRNA vaccines instead of 42 it will be 35 days, the change will be even more significant for AstraZeneca products,” said the government plenipotentiary for the vaccination programme.

“All the changes are in line with the characteristics of the product, the manufacturer’s guidelines, who when registering the drug declared in what time interval the 1st and 2nd dose should be administered,” explained Mr Dworczyk.

He added that the changes were made because many Poles want to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible. “They want to be safe and have an appropriate certificate, which may be useful, for example, when planning holiday trips abroad,” he said.

Those who received the first dose before May 17 will be able to change the date for the second inoculation.

“They will need to call the vaccination point and personally reschedule the date. However, it will not be possible at all points as there are still places in Poland where there are a lot of people who want to get vaccinated, but there are few time slots available,” the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister added.