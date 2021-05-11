EP supports increasing 2030 emissions reduction target

The European Parliament’s Environment Committee has supported a draft of the new legislation that aims to increase the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction target from 40 percent to at least 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

In April, Negotiators representing the Portuguese presidency in the EU and the European Parliament reached an agreement on this matter. However, the agreement is preliminary and has yet to be finally approved by the Member States and the European Parliament.

The new target was supported on Monday by the EP’s Environment Committee with 52 votes in favour, 24 against and 4 abstentions.

Other elements of the provisional agreement include the establishment of a Climate Change Science Advisory Board, made up of 15 scientific experts of different nationalities. This independent council is to deal, among other things, with scientific advice, reporting on climate goals and the EU’s international commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The provisional agreement also sets the EU’s ambitious target to aim for negative emissions after 2050.

The climate law proposal presented by the European Commission earlier this year is an element of the European Green Deal, the flagship programme of the present Commission, which is to make the European Union climate neutral by 2050.