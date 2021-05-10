Poland’s economy surprises experts

The latest figures from Pekao Bank S.A. show a clear profit for the first quarter of 2021 of 246.6 mln PLN (53.5 mln EUR), which is almost a 30 percent increase from the 187 mln PLN (40.8 mln EUR) from the same period of 2020. Analysts have predicted a rise of 25 percent.

One of the reasons for the growth can be attributed to the bank taking advantage of the changes brought about by the pandemic. As mobile banking increased, so did the value of such transactions.

Even more surprising are general economic conditions, they have produced a revision in outlook, such as the one from Credit Agricole Bank.

“We expect GDP to rise this year by 4.6 percent year on year. Beforehand, we have stated that it would be 3.6 percent” Chief Economist of Credit Agricole Bank, Jakub Borowski wrote on Twitter.

Bank experts have predicted a similar rise from the optimistic figures for March

“The increase in consumption and investment will definately be factors that will decide the fate of the Polish economy in the next few months,” Mr. Jarosław Korpysa, an economist from the University of Szczecin emphasized.

Piotr Bujak, the Chief Economist, PKO BP Bank recalled “ there are sceptics, but it looks like we have a 2-3 year grow period ahead at an annual rate of 5 percent.

The government’s support scheme has helped in medicating the worst effects of the pandemic and at the recent Kongres 590 experts have stated that consumers have been protected by consumer welfare schemes.