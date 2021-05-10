PKN Orlen notifies UOKiK of its intention to take over PGNiG

On Monday, PKN Orlen submitted an application to the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK). The submitted application initiates formal merger control proceedings.

The application submitted by the Polish oil company PKN Orlen notifies the intention of concentration through the acquisition of PGNiG.

“In addition to presenting the parties and the arrangements of the PGNiG acquisition, the application describes the parties’ activities in certain relevant markets and presents arguments regarding the impact of the transaction on competition in these markets,” PKN Orlen reported.