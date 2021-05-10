President Joe Biden wants closer cooperation with allies in Central Europe

“President Biden underscored his commitment to rebuilding alliances and strengthening Transatlantic relations. He conveyed his desire for closer cooperation with our nine Allies in Central Europe and the Baltic and the Black Sea regions,” the White House informed.

The White House emphasised that that cooperation would tighten “on the full range of challenges, including global health security, climate change, energy security, and global economic recovery”.

Joe Biden also expressed “his support for enhancing NATO’s deterrence and defence posture, as well as the importance of Allies increasing their resilience against harmful economic and political actions by our strategic competitors,” the White House statement said.

The statement concluded by stressing “the importance of strengthening democratic governance and the rule of law – at home, within the Alliance, and around the world.”