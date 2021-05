Tourists and hoteliers are satisfied as hotels have been allowed to reopen from last Saturday with up to 50 percent of rooms taken. Hotels also receive many requests for the summertime.

The temperatures and sun during the past weekend were ideal for getaways.

“We are very happy that we could go out and walk, even sunbathe a little”, said a tourist.

“We are delighted that even though nature hasn’t fully awakened, everything is starting to blossom,” said another tourist.