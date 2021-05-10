New sanctions on Belarus for harassment of Poles – EU foreign minister

Borrell said he hoped the new sanctions can be put into force in the coming weeks.

The EU will impose more sanctions on the Belarusian government for its persecution of the country’s Polish minority, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said on Monday in Brussels.

Borrell told a press conference that a package of sanctions against Minsk was currently in preparation.

“The Belarusian regime is continuing to use repressive means, and to intimidate its citizens. Today the sights are set on the Polish minority. We are working on a new package of sanctions,” Borell said.

The sanctions are part of the EU’s response to the recent imprisonment of leading Polish community representatives, including the March detention of Andzelika Borys, head of the officially unrecognised but Warsaw-backed Union of Poles in Belarus, the biggest Polish organisation in the country.Borys and several other high-ranking Polish activists have been charged with sowing hatred on nationality grounds and attempting to reactivate nazism. If convicted, they could face prison terms of up to 12 years.

Borrell said he hoped the new sanctions can be put into force in the coming weeks.