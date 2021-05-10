Poland concerned about violence in East Jerusalem: MFA

”Poland is deeply concerned about the escalation of violence in East Jerusalem. We call on all parties to take immediate action to reduce tensions and to refrain from confrontational rhetoric,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in Monday’s statement.

The Polish Foreign Ministry has also strongly condemned the acts of violence that have occurred in recent days in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

“There is also a concern about the risk of evicting Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah district. We express our opposition to any unilateral steps which contribute to further increase of tension and postpone the prospect of a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” can be read in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a press release, the ministry also called on both sides to resume constructive dialogue to end the conflict “based on a two-state solution, in line with internationally agreed parameters.”

Clashes in East Jerusalem broke out on Monday morning in the square in front of the mosque on the Temple Mount. The Palestinians that gathered there threw stones at the officers, and the police responded with stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas. The fighting also spread to the centre of the mosque, where dozens of bang grenades exploded, where, according to the AP agency, several hundred people had gathered.

The clashes lasted more than four hours after the Palestinians erected barricades on the Temple Mount in the morning to prevent Israeli far-right groups that planned a Jerusalem Day march there. The march commemorated Israel’s capture of the Arab part of the city in the 1967 Six-Day War. Ultimately, the authorities barred the nationalists from entering this place, although they were allowed to walk through the Muslim Quarter of the Old Town.

Monday’s events were the most serious outbreak of violence to date since the start of a series of riots in the city since the beginning of Ramadan on April 14. The plan to evict the inhabitants of a settlement in East Jerusalem at the request of a group of Jewish settlers contributed to the increase in tensions. The Israeli Supreme Court was due to issue a verdict on the case on Monday, but it was adjourned “due to the circumstances.”

Israel faced international criticism over the actions of the Israeli authorities during Ramadan and the eviction of Palestinians. The issue is to be consulted by the UN Security Council on Monday. Earlier, the EU and the US had expressed their concern about the situation. On Sunday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke of the State’s serious concern” about violence and evictions and called on Israel to take “appropriate measures” to maintain peace.