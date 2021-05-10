Bargiel does it again! Mountain daredevil skis down six-thousander Laila Peak just two weeks after making history with K2 descent

Andrzej Bargiel, the first person in the world to ski from the summit of K2, has now skied down from the 6,096-metre-high Laila Peak in the Karakorum.

Marek Ogień / Red Bull Content Pool

Andrzej Bargiel, the first person in the world to ski from the summit of K2, has now skied down from the 6,096-metre-high Laila Peak in the Karakorum.

Bargiel and his companion Jędrzej Baranowski started their summit ascent at Sunday night Polish time. They reached the peak at 10 am on Monday and then began their ski descent.

Posting on social media, the triumphant 33-year-old wrote: “The second goal achieved! Today around 1:00 pm local time we reached Laila Peak summit with Jędrek Baranowski and then we skied down from 150 meters below the top to the base.”

Posting on social media, the triumphant 33-year-old wrote: “The second goal achieved! Today around 1:00 pm local time we reached Laila Peak summit with Jędrek Baranowski and then we skied down from 150 meters below the top to the base.”Andrzej Bargiel/Twitter

Bargiel made history two weeks ago after making a solo ascent of the unclimbed peak of Yawash Sar II (6,178 m) in the Karakorum and ski down it on April 30.

The Polish climber has also skied down three peaks over 8,000 meters, including Shishapangma (8,013 metres) in China in 2013, Manaslu (8,156 metres) in Nepal in 2014 and Broad Peak (8,051 metres) in the Karakoram in 2015.