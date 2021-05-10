Interval between Covid vaccine doses to be shortened – official

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The gap between the first and second doses of Covid vaccines will be cut to 35 days, the head of Poland’s national vaccination programme announced on Monday.

The new regulation, which will come into effect on May 17, applies to the Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Michal Dworczyk told a press conference: “In connection with the position of the Medical Council, we have taken a decision on shortening the period between giving the first and second doses.”

He said administration of the second dose of vaccines by the Moderna and Pfizer companies will be shortened from 42 days to 35 and of the AstraZeneca version from 84 days to 35.

Dworczyk went on to say that the shorter timescale would apply to people who register for the jabs from May 17.

The guidelines for vaccinating those who have had Covid-19 will also change, with those people being able to get vaccinated 30 days after receiving a negative test result, down from the 90 days previously recommended.

All changes come into force from May 17.