COVID-19: We encourage medics to create Mobile Vaccination Units says official

“We urge medical professionals, including nurses and paramedics, to perform vaccinations as part of Mobile Vaccination Units,” Michał Dworczyk, head of the Office of the Prime Minister and the government plenipotentiary for the National Vaccination Programme, appealed on Monday.

During Monday’s conference, Mr Dworczyk reiterated the activities of Mobile Vaccination Units, in which vaccination is performed by, for example, paramedics, nurses and midwives.

“People who have the appropriate permissions can vaccinate by creating just such Mobile Vaccination Units. We encourage everyone: nurses, midwives, paramedics to join this campaign and register using the form on the RCB [Government Security Centre] website,” Mr Dworczyk said.

He added that it will speed up the vaccination process and make it easier for elderly or disabled people to get vaccinated.

Mr Dworczyk also announced that in the second half of May a “large-scale pro-vaccination campaign” will be launched, urging people to vaccinate against COVID-19. He pointed out that famous athletes, bloggers and youtubers would take part in it.

The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister also reported that just over two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to vaccination centres this week.

“In connection with the position of the Medical Council, we have taken a decision to shorten the period between giving the first and second doses,” Mr Dworczyk said.

He said administration of the second dose of vaccines by the Moderna and Pfizer companies will be shortened from 42 days to 35 and from 84 days to 35 with AstraZeneca.