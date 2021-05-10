Polish mountaineer climbs up Laila Peak, then skis down

Polish alpinist Andrzej Bargiel climbed the Laila Peak (6,096 metres above sea level) in Karakoram, and then skied down, reported Everest Today on Twitter.

Bargiel and his companion freerider Jędrzej Baranowski started their summit attack at night Polish time, a few days earlier than expected. The reason for the decision was a rapid change of weather conditions. After 10 a.m. Polish time, Bargiel was at the top and started the descent.

And both are safely back at Base Camp skiing down from 150 meters below the summit. CONGRATULATIONS!

On April 30, Bargiel became the first man in history to climb the peak of Yawash Sar II (6,178 metres a.s.l) in Karakoram and ski down it. For seven years, he has been implementing his original project “Sunt Leones”, the aim of which is to reach high peaks at a fast pace, alpine style (without setting up camps) if possible and then ski downhill.

Andrzej Bargiel used this method to reach the summit of Shishapangma (8,013 m) in 2013, a year later Manaslu (8,156 m), in 2015 Broad Peak (8,051 m), and in 2018, he became the first man ever to climb K2 (8,611 m) and ski down the hill. For the latter achievement, he was awarded the “Adventurer of the year” award by National Geographic.