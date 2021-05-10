New Libeskind project to bring further regeneration to Łódź with series of ‘cultural hubs’ highlighting city’s innovation and creativity

The first building to be created will be the Łódź Architecture Centre which is set to occupy a prominent place in the historic centre of the city and is intended to act as a cultural gateway.

Studio Libeskind

World-renowned architect Daniel Libeskind is to bring further regeneration to his hometown of Łódź with a large-scale architectural project called Nexus21.

In collaboration with the cultural institution inLodz21, the project will see the transformation of neglected buildings and spaces on 21 residential, commercial and public space plots, into cultural hubs designed to highlight the city’s innovation and creativity in industries such as architecture, textiles, fashion and film, all of which are a key part of the city’s heritage.

The eye-catching glass geometric design will include glazed skylights and a green roof as well as state of the art technology.Studio Libeskind

The first building to be created will be the Łódź Architecture Centre which is set to occupy a prominent place in the historic centre of the city and is intended to act as a cultural gateway.

It will provide exhibition and educational spaces, and facilities for public events. The eye-catching glass geometric design will include glazed skylights and a green roof as well as state of the art technology.

The Łódż Architecture Centre will provide exhibition and educational spaces, and facilities for public events.Studio Libeskind

A Fashion Innovation Centre will be the next to follow and will celebrate the history and traditions of the Łódź textile and fashion industries.

The centre is intended to be a generator of innovation and technology to bring creative new ideas to a historic industry.

Łódź-born Libeskind said: “The Nexus21 project aims to create meaningful connections throughout the city by expressing the memory, history and vital energy of the city and people of Łódź.”Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Other sites will include a House of the Futures, a centre designed for the exploration of questions connected with the future of the city and how people want to live.

Intended as part innovation centre, part technology and community centre, the House of Futures will act as an open dialogue with the City of Łódź.

Other sites will include a Fashion Innovation Centre intended to be a generator of innovation and technology to bring creative new ideas to a historic industry, and a House of the Futures, designed for the exploration of questions connected with the future of the city and how people want to live.Studio Libeskind

Speaking publicly about the project, Libeskind said: “The Nexus21 project aims to create meaningful connections throughout the city by expressing the memory, history and vital energy of the city and people of Łódź.

“Each project aims to tell a unique story about the extraordinary strength and power of the city and its citizens.”

Libeskind is best known in Poland for his design of the Żagiel skyscraper on Warsaw’s Złota 44 street. Some of his global designs include the Jewish Museum in Berlin and San Francisco, Imperial War Museum North in Manchester.